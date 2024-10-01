How Everton's Bramley-Moore Dock will compare to England's 10 biggest stadiums
Everton’s move from Goodison Park at the end of the season will bring down the curtain on a 132-year history.
Since the inception of the club, Everton have played their home games there and will move to the brand-new modern stadium named Bramley-Moore Dock next summer. It will mark a new era for the club as the new ground will bring a sense of prestige and raise more revenue as a result.
It will see them move from the capacity of Goodison of 39,414 to an increased 52,888 at the new ground. That will see them rise up the pecking order in terms of the biggest stadiums in England and abroad - but where will they sit in the Premier League capacity table?
10th - Stamford Bridge - 40,853
Chelsea’s tight ground feels like a cauldron of intensity at it’s best but there are plans to move away to a bigger arena in the future.
9th - Villa Park - 42,682
Similar to Man City, Aston Villa are looking to improve their brilliant ground, with a figure of 50,000 the aim - which would make an already-great stadium even better.
8th - St. James Park - 52,338
A stadium that boasts one of the best atmospheres, Newcastle United fans always pack out their home ground and it is a sight to behold on a matchday.
7th - Bramley-Moore Dock - 52,888
Everton will jump up the rankings a few places and will boast one of the more modern arenas in England when completed.
6th - Etihad Stadium - 55,017
Manchester City’s ground has a big feel to it and there are plans to increase their capacity in the future, with a £300m project in the works.
5th - Emirates Stadium - 60,704
A beautiful stadium for football, Arsenal’s ground is admired and highly regarded and is one of the biggest in England.
4th - Anfield - 60,725
Having undergone improvements last year, Liverpool’s ground is a historic marvel with a huge history and one of the best atmospheres in Europe.
3rd - London Stadium - 62,500
West Ham United acquired the stadium years after the 2012 Olympics and it remains a huge mammoth stadium in London.
Loading....
2nd - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - 62,850
Heralded for its modern brilliance, it is widely regarded as the best stadium in terms of quality - but also for its history so far.
Despite the stadium needing repair work, Manchester United’s ground remains a remarkable arena and the biggest in the league.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.