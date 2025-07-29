Nottingham Forest have reportedly made a move to sign the Man City attacking midfielder.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Premier League club have made a bid for an Everton transfer target, reports suggest.

The Toffees are eyeing new recruits in the summer window, with David Moyes’ squad currently short of options. The attacking third is an area that is light, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Abdoulaye Doucore leaving at the end of their respective contracts. In addition, Jack Harrison and Jesper Lindstrom’s loan spells came to a close.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moyes wants real quality to add to Everton’s squad as the club move to the new Hill Dickinson Stadium on the banks of the River Mersey.

A player on the Blues’ radar is James McAtee. The attacking midfielder was a peripheral figure for Manchester City last season, racking up fewer than 1,000 minutes in the Premier League. McAtee was also omitted from Pep Guardiola’s squad for the FA Cup final defeat at the hands of Crystal Palace at Wembley.

The 22-year-old is in the final year of his Etihad Stadium contract. It’s suggested that City are open to cashing in on McAtee rather than risk losing him for a training compensation fee in 2026.

McAtee, who captained England under-21s to European Championship glory earlier this summer, has been linked with several clubs. But it appears that Nottingham Forest are looking to win the race. Sky Sports suggests that they have lodged a £25 million bid for McAtee. However, it’s suggested that City have rejected the offer. The have been previous suggestions that Guardiola’s side are looking for closer to £35 million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McAtee has interest from Bundesliga, having visited Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt - who will both be in the Champions League in the 2025-26 campaign.

Everton chief executive Angus Kinnear has previously admitted he tried to sign McAtee during his role at Leeds United. Speaking on The Square Ball podcast, Kinnear said: “Two of the other players, looking at the level we were looking at, McAtee at Man City, there was talk he might be released all the way through the window and then Pep [Guardiola] decided to keep him. And then Carvalho, who, again, might have been able to go out on another loan.

“It might have been a Championship loan or a Premier League loan. We thought we were first in the queue if it was going to be in the Premier League and he ended up being sold for £27 million to Brentford. To strengthen our team and to make it better, we have to shop at the highest level possible. And there is lots and lots of frustration.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moyes’ side would also be open to a loan move for Jack Grealish, who has become surplus to requirements at Man City. However, Grealish earns a reported £300,000 per week and that could prove a stumbling block.