A new events is set to open near Everton’s new home at Bramley-Moore Dock.

Plans to open a new events marquee in the shadow of Everton’s new stadium have been approved.

Mersey View Leisure has successfully obtained a premises licence which will allow for the construction of an outdoor structure to be put up on land directly across from the Toffees’ new home at Bramley Moore Dock.

Named The Holy Trinity, in tribute to Everton’s legendary midfield trio of Alan Ball, Howard Kendall, and Colin Harvey, the venue aims to become a ‘vibrant hub’ for fans and event-goers alike.

Plans for events marquee in shadow of Bramley-Moore Dock. | @FrancisDonovan/Spire Design

Operating on all Everton FC match days from the 2025-26 season, as well as during select events such as bank holidays, The Holy Trinity will be located on the former Terry’s Timber site and will have a capacity of up to 1,500 people. In addition to being licensed until midnight, the venue will feature a variety of street food vendors.

Speaking about the project, Gary Hincks, spokesperson for Mersey View Leisure said: “We are really excited to be announcing the opening of The Holy Trinity from May 2025.

“We will be offering match goers the chance to gather with friends and fellow blues both pre and post-Everton home games in the fantastic new Bramley-Moore Stadium on the banks of the River Mersey.

“As a lifelong Evertonian and season ticket holder, I cannot wait for the next chapter in the Toffees’ rich history. There will be several test events across the summer months before being ready for the start of the 2025-26 season. We will have more information available in the coming months.”