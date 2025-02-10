A new fan management zone at Sandhills station is facing backlash.

Liverpool’s Liberal Democrat Councillors are calling for a new tram line to be built from Liverpool city centre to Everton’s new ground at Bramley-Moore Dock.

Lib Dem leader Cllr Carl Cashman has been heavily critical of Labour and Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram over the recently lost Azrazeca investment and now over the new ‘fan zone’ at Sandhills station.

The new fan management zone was unveiled last week and was designed to accommodate and safely manage passengers at periods of peak demand. Steve Rotheram, Metro Mayor of the Liverpool City Region, has said the fan zone will prioritise fan safety and ensure quick and reliable travel.

Everton's new stadium at Bramley Moore Dock in Liverpool | Getty

Sharing a video of the newly implemented queuing barriers on X (formerly Twitter), Steve Rotheram said: “I know a lot of people have questions about the new fan zone at Sandhills station ahead of the opening of Everton Stadium later this year. Rest assured we've been listening to feedback from fans, and we're working to make sure it is a smooth and safe experience for everyone.”

In response, Cllr Cashman said: ‘We really are getting the bog standard here from Labour. Putting up a fence at Sandhills does not count as doing anything that people want.” He added that Labour has “failed to come up with a proper plan for parking around the stadium,” noting: We really need a tram line.”

The fan management zone at Sandhills has received mixed responses from local residents. Tom Pendleton commented: “I'm a Red and to be honest I've got no problem with this. The council, Merseyrail, the police and Everton have to do this for health and safety reasons.. licensing etc.

Queueing barriers at Sandhills station ahead of Everton Stadium test events. | X / @LCRMayor

“This happens at Aintree when there is a big meeting (Grand National Weekend etc) and it works perfectly especially after the racing. Liverpool as a city and our two big clubs should appreciate crowd and queuing controls more than anyone else... I shouldn't need to say why.”

Keith Stafford said: “As a city that knows all to well about the mistreatment of football fans, this is an absolute disgrace. Still no bus routes announced that will serve the stadium (also an upcoming area of the city) on a regular basis. Over four years to come up with this. Resignation time for Steve Rotherham.”

Mr Rotheram said “fast and safe travel to and from the stadium is crucial for fans”. He added: “We are investing in the fan zone to ensure a smooth and reliable match day experience for fans. By doing this, we're prioritising fan safety, while making sure travel is quick and reliable.”

Fan zone at Sandhills station ahead of Everton Stadium test events. | X / @LCRMayor

Liverpool City Council is also set to implement a raft of new measures to manage traffic congestion. Similar to what is already in place around Goodison Park and Anfield, a ‘Football Match Parking Zone’ will cover the area within a 30-minute walk of Everton Stadium, which is serviced by the city’s historic “Dock Road”, and will encompass the surrounding Ten Streets district, into the city centre and up to Great Homer Street in Everton.

Speaking about the measures, Cllr Cashman said: “I have been contacted by many businesses who are affected by the Council’s plans, some of whom have been in that area of Liverpool for over 50 years. The plans need a thorough rethink.”

He added: “After an interesting conversation with an expert on trams, there’s clear evidence that a tram would work in Liverpool and would create low cost, low carbon travel alongside huge investment.’

Liverpool City Council and the office of Steve Rotheram have been approached for a comment.