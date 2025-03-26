Everton’s new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock has been chosen to host the historic return of Rugby League's Ashes series this autumn.

Rugby League Commercial confirmed today that the traditional England-Australia challenge will return after a 22-year absence, with a three-Test series at Wembley Stadium, Everton Stadium and AMT Headingley Leeds.

Everton’s new waterfront home will host the Second Test on November 1, with the series starting at Wembley Stadium on October 25 and ending at AMT Headingley on November 8. Each match will kick off at 2.30pm and will be shown live on BBC One.

Season Ticket and Premium Members at Everton Stadium will have the opportunity of securing their tickets or access to the bars, restaurants and experiences for the historic fixture as part of the priority sales window. Members will be contacted by email to confirm how they can secure their seats in the coming days.

Everton's new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium. | Getty Images

Other interested parties are urged to pre-register before 11.59pm on Tuesday, April 1 for early access to tickets through a priority window opening on Wednesday, April 2 at 12.00pm. Tickets will go on general sale on April 14.

Before then, England’s most loyal supporters will have the first opportunity to secure their tickets in a 48-hour priority window opening Monday, March 31 – with anyone who has bought a ticket for an England international in the last decade, including the Rugby League World Cup in 2022, able to purchase tickets for any of the three Tests.

Colin Chong, Everton’s Interim Chief Executive Officer, said: “We are delighted to welcome the Rugby League Ashes series to Everton Stadium this autumn.

“As well as being home to Everton, our new stadium was built to also host world-class sporting and entertainment events. Securing an international fixture of this magnitude demonstrates Everton Stadium’s status as one of the UK’s leading venues.

Everton Stadium. | LCRCA

“The rivalry between England and Australia in rugby league has a rich history, and we are excited to welcome fans of the sport to our city and our stadium which will offer an unforgettable experience in a state-of-the-art setting on the banks of the River Mersey.”

Rhodri Jones, Rugby League Commercial Managing Director, said: “This is the news we’ve all been waiting for - everyone in the England set-up, and tens of thousands of England Rugby League fans.

“We welcome back Mal Meninga and the Kangaroos to England for an Ashes series, and we have three fantastic venues which will showcase the very best of International Rugby League. After 22 years this is rivalry reignited that will have a truly national resonance as England look to regain the Rugby League Ashes.”