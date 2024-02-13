2 . Calday Grange Grammar School - Good

Published in October 2019, the Ofsted report for Calday Grange Grammar School states: “Pupils enjoy school and they say that they feel safe. They are confident that staff will listen and take care of them. Younger pupils say that older pupils are kind and help them to find their way around school. Pupils’ behaviour during lessons is very good. Teachers motivate pupils to do well. During lessons, most pupils show the highest respect for their teachers. They listen politely to their teacher and the responses from their peers. Pupils can work without distraction. Teachers have high expectations of what pupils can achieve." Photo: Google Street View