‘Extremism risks’ not understood at Liverpool college say Ofsted

The risks of radicalisation and extremism are not well enough understood by apprentices at a Liverpool based training college according to education watchdogs.

During their latest inspection of Sandhills-based North West Training Council, Ofsted inspectors said not enough progress had been made since their previous assessment two years ago.

As a result, the college, which trains more than 380 young people on a variety of courses, continues to require improvement. One of the issues highlighted by the six-strong team of inspectors was how “too many apprentices have a superficial understanding of fundamental British values.”

It was said that the “risks associated with radicalisation and extremism” were also not adequately explained to learners. Responding to the findings, a college spokesperson said the organisation was “extremely disappointed” by the inspection.

At the time of the Ofsted visit, there were 382 apprentices on apprenticeships at levels 2 and 3, of which 74 were under the age of 19. These comprise of food and drink maintenance engineers, engineering technicians, engineering fitters, installation and maintenance electricians, fire emergency and security systems technicians, machining technicians, science industry maintenance technicians and maintenance and operations engineering technicians.

Officials said not all apprentices benefit from consistently high-quality education and training. Engineering fitter apprentices have had changes of tutors and technical training assessors (TTAs). This has disrupted their learning and resulted in too many making slow progress.

During classroom sessions, most apprentices are not challenged sufficiently to deepen their knowledge of key concepts. Where training is high quality, apprentices are motivated and enjoy their learning.

The report issued by Ofsted said leaders do not ensure that on- and off-the-job training is coordinated effectively at most small employers. They do not involve enough smaller employers in the design of their apprentices’ training.

Smaller employers do not have sufficient knowledge of what apprentices learn when they are at the provider. Apprentices at smaller employers do not apply their learning swiftly enough in the workplace.

Apprentices do not receive sufficiently well-planned careers information, advice or guidance. They do not know the full range of opportunities available to them for the next steps in their engineering careers.

A spokesperson for the North West Training College said: “Naturally, we are extremely disappointed that we were unable to transcend to the next grade boundary during this inspection. We have taken major steps forward since our last full inspection to enhance the quality of our delivery and this is reflected in our improving achievement rates (currently 67%) which are above the national average along with extremely high in year retention rates (currently 98%).

“Our apprentices and our employers know that North West Training Council is taking major strides forward including recently becoming a World Skills ‘Centre of Excellence’. However, despite this progress we were deemed to be inconsistent across our delivery and to have fallen short of expectations primarily in two of our seven apprenticeship standards.

“We have experienced staffing challenges through retirement and ill health, which are challenges faced by all training providers who offer engineering disciplines. Tutor skills shortages exist primarily through historic decisions to reduce the intake of engineering apprentices over a number of years. These challenges are being overcome.

“There are many positive and complimentary comments within the recent Ofsted report and we will continue to strive to overcome any inconsistencies. Improving our quality of delivery across all of our provision remains top of our agenda as we continue to ensure apprentices and employers have access to high quality resources, facilities and learning at North West Training Council.”