Scooby, a tan Lurcher at a Wallasey rescue, has waited over 500 days for his forever home. Could you be the one to give this energetic and loving dog a new lease on life?

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scooby arrived at the RSPCA Wirral & Chester Branch back in February 2024. At the time, he was severely emaciated, weak and weighed only 20kg (44.1lb). His RSPCA rescuer said he was one of the thinnest dogs that she had seen.

Thankfully, following some veterinary care and TLC at the rescue centre in Wallasey, he completely transformed and put on weight to become a healthy 38kg (83.8lb). But, he has still not found his forever home despite being in the care of the branch for nearly 500 days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The four-year-old tan Lurcher is now the branch’s ‘longest stay’ animal. He has featured in several rehoming appeals on social media and has featured in the press numerous times - including being regularly featured in Liverpool World’s weekly RSPCA appeal galleries. But, he is still patiently awaiting his forever home - watching the many other dogs find their new families before him.

Scooby. | RSPCA

Wirral & Chester Branch Animal Centre Manager Kay Hawthorn, said: “Scooby has been through so much. He nearly didn’t make it, but we are so thankful he pulled through. He is the most gorgeous, loving, energetic and playful pooch and deserves all the happiness in the world.

“We just hope the perfect person is reading this so we can find his forever family soon. He has been waiting for far too long and is our longest stay - we need people’s help to change that.”

Scooby’s ideal home would need a fair sized garden, or access to green space, for him to play and he could potentially live with another dog but no cats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scooby is a three-year-old Lurcher cross. He is very friendly but also very bouncy, energetic and strong, so he will need a home to reflect his needs. He will be suitable for an experienced home with owners who have an active lifestyle. He can be rehomed with older teenagers who are used to dogs. | RSPCA

Kay added: “He would be best suited to experienced dog owners who love an active lifestyle. Scooby can be left for short periods of time but would do best with someone around for most of the day.

“We’re hopeful people can help spread the word, so we can cast the net wider and find the perfect home for Scooby. We will miss him so very much, but we just can’t wait to see him with a loving family to call his own.”

To find out more about the animals at Wirral & Chester Branch visit their website or Facebook page.