A 34-year-old women has been released on bail following her arrest on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The teenager who died following an attack at an internet cafe in Liverpool city centre was due to become a dad in matter of weeks.

Michael Toohey, 18, was rushed to hospital with multiple injuries following the incident on London Road on Saturday afternoon and sadly passed away a short time later.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Merseyside Police arrested a 34-year-old woman on suspicion of assisting an offender as part of the ensuing murder investigation. She has now been bailed pending further enquiries.

In a moving tribute to Michael, of Oil Street, Liverpool, his family described him as ‘caring and courageous’ and revealed he was due to become a father to a baby boy in just three months time.

Michael Toohey. Image: Family handout

In a statement, the family said: “Michael was adored by everybody who had the pleasure to meet him. His cheeky smile would light up any room, he was kind caring courageous and idolised his sisters and was a brilliant uncle.

“Michael was always doing something for someone whether that be tormenting his sisters or teasing his nieces and nephews, he was such a character but never had a bad bone in his body, and never had a bad word to say about anybody.

“My son was what you’d describe as a beautiful well mannered placid young man, soon to be a daddy to a young boy who’s due in just three months.

“When he found out he was going to be a dad he was overjoyed.

“Michael and his partner had only recently moved into a new house together to start a family of their own he was so excited for what the future had in store for them.

“When the family got the phone call to say Michael had been brutally attacked they had no idea who would be so cruel and that history was once again going to repeat itself on another young innocent young boy.

“In 2003 Michael’s young cousin Johnny Delaney was attacked in Ellesmere Port and left to die days before his 16th birthday.

Police said London Road would have been very busy with shoppers at the time of the attack. Image: Google

“The family please ask if anybody knows or hears of anything related to Michael’s tragic death please come forward and prevent this from happening to anyone else’s innocent child.

“A boy full of potential and grace has had his life taken from him and his family left devastated who could be responsible for such a horrific act.

“Rest in paradise our beautiful boy. We will miss your cheeky face. Forever young Goodnight God bless our beautiful boy Michael Toohey.”

Murder investigation continues

Detective chief inspector Steve McGrath said: “We are continuing to follow a number of lines of enquiry and I would ask anyone who has not already contacted us, to do so as a matter of urgency.

“A young man has tragically lost his life and we are committed to finding the person or people responsible and putting them behind bars.

“This incident happened in a busy area of Liverpool City Centre at around 5.40pm on Saturday evening. We know there were a number of people stood at bus stops on London Road, walking past TJ Hughes or driving along London Road who may have witnessed this incident or a vehicle that was seen driving erratically in the area at that time.

“I am keen to appeal to those people to come forward so we can speak to them. Similarly anybody who may have mobile phone footage or dash cam footage then please come forward.”

How to contact police

Anyone with information on this incident can contact @MerPolCC, 101 or @CrimestoppersUK, anonymously on 0800 555 111 with reference 22000261976.