An unannounced inspection at HMP Altcourse has found serious safety risks, including self-harm incidents and drug issues.

An unannounced inspection of HMP Altcourse has revealed a “major threat” and “serious” safety risks at the Liverpool facility.

HM Inspectorate of Prisons (HMIP) inspect all prisons at least once every five years, although most are inspected every two to three years, and some high-risk establishments may be inspected more frequently. The independent inspectorate - led by HM Chief Inspector of Prisons - scrutinise the conditions and treatment of prisoners, providing a ‘healthy prison’ score.

Men’s prisons are organised into four categories -A, B, C and D - with HMP Altcourse being category B. The prison in Fazakerely, privately run by Sodexo, holds adult men and young offenders that are sent directly from court in the local area.

An announced inspection took place between July 7 - 18 of this year, with the facility previously inspected in 2021. HMIP rated the prison in four categories - safety, respect, purposeful activity, and preparation for release.

HMIP said that there had been six self-inflected deaths since the last inspection, and noted that “the prison did not investigate all near-fatal incidents”. The report continued: “[The prison] had not done enough to address the causes of self-harm, despite the increasing rate.

Admin block at HMP Altcourse.

“NHS England, the prison and strategic managers in Practice Plus Group were fully aware of serious, longstanding risks to patient safety, but had failed to address them.”

As such, safety received a score of two out of four, with inspectors also noting that “the ingress and use of illicit drugs posed a major threat to safety and security”.

Respect scored three out of four, which is ‘reasonably good’, as did getting ready to leave prison.

The prison scored one of out four regarding purposeful activity, with inspectors stating that there were insufficient activity spaces in education, skills and work to purposefully occupy the prison population.

They did, however, note that there was an impressive range of family initiatives, such as one-to-one and family counselling.

Inspectors also said that all new prisoners received a mental health assessment to identify anxiety or depression within 48 hours, and praised communal dining facilities. They said: “Wings had communal dining facilities available during both lunch and dinner times, something we rarely see in reception prisons.”

An HMP Altcourse spokesperson said: “We welcome the Chief Inspector’s report and take on board the feedback and recommendations for improvement in the report. Whilst we are pleased that the report recognises the hard work undertaken by our team, we fully acknowledge that some other areas, such as purposeful activity, require improvement.”

NHS England has been approached for a comment.