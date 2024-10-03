Booze and well-being at UK's first floating sauna on Liverpool waterfront

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Fresh details have been revealed about the developing plans for Liverpool to host the UK’s first floating public sauna, which is due to open this autumn in one of the city’s redeveloped docks.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier this year, the city council’s planning department gave the go-ahead for the installation of a sauna and ice baths on a floating pontoon next to the existing jetty in Princes Dock.

Peel Waters is working in partnership with WYLD Sauna to bring the attraction to the Liverpool Waters development later this autumn. New information has been released about WYLD’s plans for the venue including its hopes to open into the evening and an application for a licence for the sale of alcohol.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WYLD Sauna are working to install a 30-person sauna and plant room alongside a pair of ice baths with floor boxes. Outdoor showers, waterfall effect pail showers would also be put in place alongside two changing rooms, with floating planting to act as a boundary for people who would like to enter into the dock space.

The floating sauna will accommodate 30 people. | WYLD Sauna and Liverpool Waters

It is hoped the proposal would be a “complementary use” to existing water-based activities within Princes Dock, such as open water swimming. It said the new pontoon would be moored to the existing dock wall but could be easily moved, if needed.

A licensing application has been lodged with the city council that gives new indication over the firm’s plans for the site. WYLD is seeking to open from 7am to 10pm daily which would also include the playing of recorded music indoors. As part of the application, the business hopes the city council will allow the sale of alcohol from 11am to 10pm from Monday to Sunday. A date has to be confirmed for the plans to be determined.

As part of its planning application, the company confirmed no cosmetics, chemicals or detergent will be allowed, including shower gels and soaps. It added: “All water, including rainwater will simply enter the dock as it won’t need to be managed in anyway.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside this, WYLD said: “Materials have been carefully chosen not only to suit the existing surroundings but also to ensure that they stand the test of time within the marine environment.”

A series of floating plants are being proposed to act as a boundary to the waterspace that users of the facilities will be able to access. The statement said: “This will not only add a unique aesthetic to this area but will also provide the waterspace with new, biodiverse landscaping.

The spa would offer showers and open water swimming. | WYLD Sauna and Liverpool Waters

“The plants have been carefully chosen to suit the marine environment and will be finalised during the determination period. Wyld Sauna have spoken to flora specialists who have experience in installing floating habitats in dock waters. The structures will consist of flourishing coconut mats that meet protective metal and lightweight foam glass gravel.”

During busy/peak times, where the open water swimming is in operation, a lifeguard would be placed on duty. During off-peak times and quiet periods where there is no open water swimming in operation, members only would be able to dip in the allocated dock area in front of the sauna or use the cold plunge ice baths.

A ‘draw bridge’ style access is proposed between the existing pontoon and the proposed pontoon. This bridge will be lifted up when the sauna is not in use.