'Revolutionary' Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral awarded Grade I listed status

Liverpool’s Metropolitan Cathedral has been awarded the highest listed status.

The Metropolitan Cathedral of Christ the King in Liverpool has been awarded Grade I listed status by The Department for Culture, Media and Sport following advice from Historic England.

Known affectionately by locals as Paddy's Wigwam, the cathedral, previously Grade II* listed, is now nationally recognised as a building of the highest architectural and historical interest.

Built between 1962 and 1967, the cathedral represents the greatest Roman Catholic post-war architectural commission in Britain. It was built over an earlier Sir Edwin Lutyens-designed crypt, intended to be part of a grand classical-style Catholic cathedral in Liverpool that began in the 1930s, but construction was halted, largely due to financial constraints and the outbreak of the Second World War.

The upgrade of the cathedral’s listing status reflects a deeper understanding of Sir Frederick Gibberd's architectural vision and the cathedral's significance as an international example of progressive Roman Catholic architecture during the mid-20th century.

At the time, Gibberd's centralised plan with a unified worship space was unprecedented in British cathedral design, allowing congregations to participate more fully in the visual drama of the Mass.

The striking central lantern or 'corona' filled with coloured glass by John Piper and Patrick Reyntiens uses an innovative technique of cementing glass with epoxy resin pre-cast within tracery of thin concrete ribs – a method invented specifically for this building.

The cathedral also features numerous artistic collaborations of exceptional quality, including William Mitchell’s Evangelist entrance doors and carving to the bell tower, Elizabeth Frink's crucifix, David Atkins' geometrical floor pattern, Ceri Richards' work in the Chapel of the Blessed Sacrament, and coloured glass by Margaret Traherne in multiple chapels.

Speaking about the news, Leader of Liverpool City Council, Councillor Liam Robinson, said: “The elevation of the Metropolitan Cathedral to Grade I listed status is a proud moment for Liverpool.

“This recognition not only honours a masterpiece of modern architecture but also celebrates the spirit of innovation and resilience that epitomises our city. The cathedral stands as a beacon of creativity, community, hope and faith and is a powerful symbol of Liverpool’s cultural and architectural legacy.”

Archbishop John Sherrington, Archbishop of Liverpool, added: “I welcome the announcement that Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral of Christ the King has been recognised as a Grade I listed building. It commands the Liverpool skyline and is visible for miles around.

“The building has been described as 'the soul of the city' and brings hope to thousands who visit each year. The colours of the stained glass and revolutionary architectural style help raise their minds and hearts beyond this world to the transcendent and to God.

“It is very significant that the cathedral has been recognised during the Jubilee Year which has the theme ‘pilgrims of hope’. I hope the upgraded listed status allows us to welcome even more pilgrims to our striking Mother Church.

“I thank all who have contributed to the upkeep and repair of the building for over 60 years and pray that we may care nationally for this building of the highest architectural and historical interest.”