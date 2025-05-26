Breaking

Liverpool parade incident latest: Four children among 27 taken to hospital

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 26th May 2025, 23:17 BST
Updated 26th May 2025, 23:23 BST

Four people including a child were lifted from beneath the car that ploughed into crowds in Liverpool city centre this evening (Monday, May 26), Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service has said.

Addressing a press conference, chief fire officer Nick Searle said that four people were trapped under the vehicle and removed before being taken to hospital.

David Kitchin of North West Ambulance Service said a total 27 people were taken to hospital and 20 people were treated at the scene, with four children among the injured. He said two of those taken to hospital, including one of the children, suffered serious injuries.

Mr Kitchin said: “We can confirm that our teams treated 20 patients at the scene for minor injuries, and these did not need hospital treatment. Twenty-seven patients in total were taken to hospital by ambulance, and we believe two of those, including one of the children, have sustained serious injuries.”

Merseyside Police Assistant Chief Constable Jenny Sims said the incident is not being treated as terrorism.

She said “The car stopped at the scene and a 53-year-old white, British man from the Liverpool area was arrested. We believe him to be the driver of the vehicle.

“Extensive inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances leading up to the collision, and it is vital that people do not speculate or spread misinformation on social media.

“I know that people will understandably be concerned by what has happened tonight. What I can tell you is that we believe this to be an isolated incident, and we are not currently looking for anyone else in relation to it. The incident is not being treated as terrorism.”

