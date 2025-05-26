The Liverpool City Council leader addresses a press conference after a shocking incident overshadowed the city's parade celebrations.

The leader of Liverpool City Council has spoken at a press conference following an “appalling” incident in Liverpool city centre.

Shortly after 6.00pm today (May 26), Merseyside Police received reports that a car had been in collision with a number of pedestrians on Water Street. The car stopped at the scene and a 53-year-old man was arrested.

Merseyside Police are currently hosting a press conference regarding the incident, with North West Ambulance Service, Liverpool City Council and Merseyside Fire and Rescue also providing statements.

Cllr Liam Robinson, leader of Liverpool City Council said: “I’d like to start by saying on behalf of everyone in Liverpool how much our thoughts and prayers are with those affected by this appalling incident in the city centre. It has cast a very dark shadow over what had been a joyous day for the city and the finale to a fabulous bank holiday.

Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

“I would like to pay tribute to the emergency services who responded to help those who were hurt and to our NHS staff treating them in hospital. We are working closely with Merseyside Police to support their investigation, and with other relevant organisations to make sure those affected get the appropriate support.”

He added: I would appeal for people please not share the horrifying footage of the incident on social media - please if you have information forward it to Merseyside Police to help them with their investigation.

“We won’t be commenting any further but will provide relevant updates as and when we know more and it is appropriate to. One again, our hearts go out to all those affected. Liverpool is a city that has a proud history of coming together and supporting each other during challenging times.

“I’ve no doubt that will again be the case over the coming days and weeks.”