Major pub chain giving away free pints across Merseyside for Euros kick-off - list of locations

Dominic Raynor
By Dominic Raynor
Published 7th Jun 2024, 10:27 BST
Updated 7th Jun 2024, 10:58 BST
Greene King pubs are offering a free drink at 24 locations across Liverpool, Sefton, St Helens, Wirral and Knowsley.

Football fans in Merseyside can claim a free drink at Greene King pubs across the region to celebrate the start of the UEFA European Championships next week.

There are 24 pubs in and around Liverpool, Sefton, St Helens, Wirral and Knowsley taking part in the promotion. All customers have to do to claim their free pint is to say a secret code at the bar before Scotland play against hosts Germany in the first match of Euro 2024, on Friday, June 14.

The offer is available between 6pm and 7pm before kick-off at 8pm. Customers can choose from a variety of drink options, including pints of Greene King Level Head and Flint Eye, as well as ciders, spirits, and soft drinks. To claim your free drink, simply head into your local Greene King pub and say the secret code phrase, ‘For Pub and Country’, at the bar.

Friends drinking pints and toasting beer at a pub. Image: Sasint/stock.adobeFriends drinking pints and toasting beer at a pub. Image: Sasint/stock.adobe
Michelle West, Head of Sport at Greene King, said: “This summer at Greene King we’re hosting the nation, something we’ve been doing for over 200 years. Whether England and Scotland win, lose, or draw come the end of the tournament, we know that there’s nothing we all love more than throwing our support behind our home teams and what better way to kickstart the celebrations than by enjoying a free drink?”

The 24 Greene King pubs in Merseyside taking part in the promotion are:

  • LIME STREET CENTRAL - 51 Lime Street, Liverpool
  • WORLD FAMOUS ARKLES - 77 Anfield Road, Liverpool
  • WILLOW BANK - 329 Smithdown Road, Liverpool
  • BLACK HORSE - 284 County Road, Walton, Liverpool
  • MASONS ARMS - 646 Prescot Road, Old Swan, Liverpool
  • BLACK HORSE - 641 Prescot Road, Old Swan, Liverpool
  • SEFTON ARMS - 1 Mill Lane, West Derby, Liverpool
  • ROYAL STANDARD - Leyfield Road, West Derby, Liverpool
  • ENDBUTT - 63-65 Endbutt Lane, Sefton
  • BIRKEY - 35 Cooks Road, Sefton
  • CROSS HOUSE - Three Tuns Lane, Formby, Sefton
  • FRESHFIELD - Massams Lane, Formby, Sefton
  • PARK HOTEL - 36 Weld Road, Southport, Sefton
  • BOLD ARMS - 59-61 Botanic Road, Southport, Sefton
  • LIGHTHOUSE - Wallasey Village, Wallasey, Wirral
  • SHREWSBURY ARMS - 38 Claughton Firs, Oxton, Wirral
  • FARMERS ARMS - 2 Netherton Road, Wirral
  • BROMBOROUGH - 2 Bromborough Village Road, Wirral
  • GRAVESBERIE INN - 1 Greasby Road, Wirral
  • BASSET HOUND - 107 Barnston Road, Thingwall, Wirral
  • RED CAT - Greasby Road, Greasby, Wirral
  • COTTAGE LOAF - 338 Telegraph Road, Thurstaston, Wirral
  • GRAPES HOTEL 242-254 - St Helens Road, Eccleston Park, St Helens
  • GERARD ARMS - Dentons Green Lane, St Helens
