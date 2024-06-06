Free summer parties return to Liverpool’s Bold Street and Castle Street
and live on Freeview channel 276
‘Celebrating Bold Street’ and ‘Celebrating Castle Street’ are back this summer after returning last year, following a three-year hiatus.
Organised by Liverpool BID Company, the free events celebrate the unique character of the famous streets and their local, independent businesses. Each street will have a dedicated programme of activities, blending food, drink, entertainment, culture, family fun and more.
Taking place on Sunday, August 4, Celebrating Castle Street’s programme will feature a food and drink hub at Exchange Flags with a chef’s demo stage. There will be a family friendly sessions area for children including arts and crafts and there will be music, mixology, and workshops. Busking spots will available alongside dot-art drawing classes, yoga classes, and a mini golf course.
Celebrating Bold Street will take place the following week - on Sunday, August 11 - and the quirky destination’s independent style will be at the forefront, with busking spots and a ukulele class.. Batala Mersey will provide entertainment alongside stilt walkers and the Bombed Out Church will host a record fair.
Both events will run from 11.00am – 5.00pm, with roads closed as businesses spread into the public realm, and a full programme of events will be revealed in July. Businesses who would like to be involved can do so by emailing [email protected].
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.