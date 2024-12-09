Free bus services will operate around the Liverpool City Region on Christmas Day 2024.

The special network of free bus services, funded by Merseytravel, will run on Christmas Day, covering most hospital routes across Liverpool, Sefton, St Helens, Knowsley, Wirral and Halton.

Running between approximately 12.00pm and 6.00pm, Stagecoach will operate services on a number of key routes however, Arriva has confirmed that none of their bus services will run.

The special network of free bus services, funded by Merseytravel, will run on Christmas Day, covering most hospital routes across the city region. | Merseytravel

10A: Liverpool - Page Moss - Whiston - St Helens : First service from Page Moss at 12.29pm, first service from Queens Square Bus Station at 1.04pm.

: First service from Page Moss at 12.29pm, first service from Queens Square Bus Station at 1.04pm. 12A: Liverpool - West Derby - Stockbridge Village - Huyton: First service from Queens Square Bus Station at 1.00pm.

First service from Queens Square Bus Station at 1.00pm. 21A: Liverpool - Fazakerley - Tower Hill - Fazakerley - Liverpool: First service from Kirkby Tower Hill at 12.38pm, first service from Liverpool ONE at 12.41pm.

First service from Kirkby Tower Hill at 12.38pm, first service from Liverpool ONE at 12.41pm. 44: Formby - Southport - Crossens: First service from Formby at 1.00pm.

First service from Formby at 1.00pm. 62A: Crosby - Bootle - Aintree University Hospital: First service from Crosby at at 11.55am.

First service from Crosby at at 11.55am. 102: Broadgreen Hospital - Croxteth - Aintree University Hospital: First service from Broadgreen Hospital at 12.23pm, first service from Aintree Hospital at 12.45pm.

First service from Broadgreen Hospital at 12.23pm, first service from Aintree Hospital at 12.45pm. 201: Liverpool - Royal Liverpool Hospital - Speke: First service from Queens Square Bus Station at 12.40pm.

First service from Queens Square Bus Station at 12.40pm. 410: New Brighton - Birkenhead - Clatterbridge Hospital: First service from New Brighton at 11.58am, first service from Clatterbridge Hospital at 12.00pm.

First service from New Brighton at 11.58am, first service from Clatterbridge Hospital at 12.00pm. H1: Mill Park - Arrowe Park - New Brighton (both directions): First service from Mill Park at 12.29pm.

First service from Mill Park at 12.29pm. H2, H3: St Helens - Whiston Hospital - St Helens: First service from St Helens Bus Station at 12.10pm.

Detailed timings and routes for Christmas Day 2024 can be found here.

Boxing Day 2024 bus services around the Liverpool City Region

Reduced timetables will operate on: 1/X1, 10A, 10B, 13, 14, 14A, 15, 17/17A, 18, 19, 20, 21, 26, 37, 31/32/33, 34, 36, 44, 46, 47, 49, 52A, 53, 55, 56, 58A, 62, 63, 75, 79, 81/82, 86/86A, 89, 102, 159, 159, 166, 188, 201, 204, 320, 410, 423, 432, 437, 464, 471/472 and 500.

Both Mersey Tunnels will also be toll free from 10.00pm on Christmas Eve until 6.00am on Boxing Day.