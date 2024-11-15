Merseyrail announces Christmas 2024 train timetable including Christmas Eve, Boxing Day and New Years
Trains will be running across the whole network every day throughout Christmas and New Year, except for Christmas Day, which will see no services in operation.
A limited service will run on Boxing Day, helping to support those heading out for some Boxing Day shopping or watching sporting events, with additional services available for those attending the Boxing Day races.
- Christmas Eve (Tuesday, December 24): Services will run throughout the day, with last trains departing around 8.30pm.
- Christmas Day (Wednesday, December 25): No services will operate.
- Boxing Day (Thursday, December 26): Merseyrail’s Boxing Day service will run from approximately 9.00am to 6.00pm, with trains calling at selected stations across the network. Additional services will be available between Liverpool and Aintree to support those attending the Boxing Day races.
- New Year’s Eve (Tuesday, December 31): Services will operate as usual, with last trains departing around 8.00pm.
- New Year’s Day (Wednesday, January 1): A 30-minute Sunday service will run across all lines.
Full details can be foundhere, including last train times. A normal timetable will be in place on all other days.
