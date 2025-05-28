There is fresh hope for Liverpool’s oldest independent cinema which closed to the public more five years ago.

Woolton Picture House, located on Mason Street in Woolton Village, closed in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic. Shortly after its closure, a fundraiser was launched and more than £20,000 was raised in a bid to revive the historic local gem.

Despite the success of the GoFundMe page, the cinema - which first opened on December 26 1927 - has remained shut ever since, leaving local residents concerned it was lost forever.

The first update in almost two years was shared in August last year, when a spokesperson for Woolton Picture House revealed work had been going on ‘behind the scenes’ and plans for its revival had been submitted to the council.

Some local residents responded positively to the update, while others remain apprehensive, with one one noting, “I’ll believe it when I see it,” and another adding, “I won’t hold my breath”.

Now, the venue is set to be taken on by new owners. In a new statement shared on Facebook on Tuesday (May 27), a spokesperson for Woolton Picture House said: “After many years filled with dedication, passion, and unforgettable movie moments, we are pleased to announce that The Woolton Picture House is changing hands.

Woolton Picture House, Liverpool. | Emma Dukes

“We have reached an agreement with long-time local residents Kevin Fearon and Gillian Miller, who will be purchasing, refurbishing, and reopening this beloved venue as both a cinema and a performance space.”

“Finding the right people to become the next custodians of this historic venue has been a long and thoughtful process. We wanted to ensure the Picture House remains an asset for the community, and we are pleased to pass the keys to our red doors to Kevin and Gillian, knowing they truly understand the importance of the venue to the local area and community.”

They added that the new owners previously raised £7.7m to refurbish Liverpool’s Royal Court Theatre and have “extensive experience” and “commitment to the arts”.

The statement continued: “As part of the transition, we have ensured an agreement for Kevin and Gillian to oversee the cinema’s operation through a newly formed Community Interest Company. This will help raise the necessary funds for the cinema’s purchase and an additional £250,000 needed for its refurbishment. The is set to be completed by May 2026.

The current owners said fundraising had been “instrumental” and “will go on to form the initial contribution of £25,000 to the cinemas new fundraising campaign, as it moves forward under its new stewardship.”

They continued: “Thank you once again to you all for your incredible heartfelt support. We’re excited for this new chapter in the life of the Woolton Picture House, knowing it’s in safe hands for the generations to come..“