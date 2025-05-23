Explore Calderstones Park, a 94-acre oasis with woodland, a lake, and charming shop in Allerton.

If you’d like to steer clear of Sefton Park throughout Radio 1’s Big Weekend but you love a good green space, Calderstones Park is the ideal spot. Located in Allerton, the beautiful park is just a short walk away from Woolton Village and Allerton Road.

At 94-acres, the family-friendly park boasts woodland, a lake and fields, and beautiful Japanese and old English gardens. The Calder Stones give the local area its name and were first used to form a structure and decorated with carvings over 4000 years ago.

Calderstones Park, Allerton. | Emma Dukes

The Reader Bookshop. | Emma Dukes

While I have visited Calderstones Park many times, I recently went on a stroll and discovered it has a charming shop selling plants and books. Located at the back of the famous Mansion House, the Reader Bookshop is a quaint space filled with literary works, prints and toys - and you’ll sometimes be able to bag a lovely plant too.

The Mansion House was re-opened to the public in September 2019 by national charity, The Reader, and now offers delicious breakfasts, coffee, ice cream and more.

The park itself is home to Liverpool's oldest and most majestic inhabitant, the Allerton Oak. It was crowned UK Tree of the Year in 2019, and the council estimate it is worth at least half a million pounds. As well as the historic tree, you’ll find exotic plants and beautiful flowers - perfect for a spring photo shoot.

Take a look at the video above to see me explore Calderstones Park - sometimes it’s lovely to be a tourist in your own city.