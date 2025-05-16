Gorgeous Liverpool brunch spot opens unveils 'perfect' new beer garden

A popular Liverpool brunch spot has unveiled its brand new beer garden.

Located in the heart of Woolton Village, Botanico is renowned for its popular breakfast and brunch menu, gelato, coffee and pastries.

The family and dog friendly venue is now adding further to its offering, with a dedicated beer garden where guests can relax, unwind and sip their favourite tipples.

Botanico, Woolton Village. | Submitted

With an extensive wine list and cocktail menu including classics as well as Botanico favourites, the restaurant’s new beer garden will become a much-loved al fresco spot in South Liverpool.

To celebrate the opening of the new space, Botanico has created special offers including 2 for £15 on selected Spritz including Aperol Spritz, Campari Spritz and Sarti Spritz between Monday to Friday from 3-7pm. There’s also a beer offer of two pints for £10 including Angelo Poretti or Thatcher's Ambr Cider, every day from 3pm until the venue closes.

Botanico, Woolton Village. | Submitted

Donato Cillo, owner of Botanico said: “We’ve been working behind the scenes to create a dedicated space for when the sun is shining and we’re so proud to share our beautiful beer garden.

“From an ice cold pint to your favourite cocktail, or a beautiful glass of wine from our extensive list, it’s the perfect place to catch up with friends, enjoy the sunshine with family or make the most of date night and we look forward to welcoming all of our guests throughout the summer.”