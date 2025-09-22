Impressive Galeón Andalucía ship coming to Liverpool this week after delay

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 22nd Sep 2025, 12:00 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2025, 12:02 BST
An incredible ship is coming to Liverpool for the first time.

The Galeón Andalucía will visit Liverpool this week, docking at the Royal Albert Dock and inviting locals on board for the first time.

The impressive vessel was scheduled to dock in the city on Tuesday, September 9, but was forced due to change its plans due to “bad weather conditions”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The Galeon Andalucía.placeholder image
The Galeon Andalucía. | Galeon Andalucia

The Galeón Andalucía will now be open for visitors to explore its different decks from Wednesday, September 24 to Sunday, October 5.

The 500-ton ship is a replica of the type of vessel used by the Spanish Crown for maritime expeditions from the 16th to 18th century, which were designed to cross the largest oceans as efficiently as possible.

As part of ‘the floating museum’, visitors in Liverpool will be able to explore five of the ship’s decks between 10.00am and 8.00pm. Tickets are available here.

Related topics:Liverpool
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice