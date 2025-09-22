Impressive Galeón Andalucía ship coming to Liverpool this week after delay
The Galeón Andalucía will visit Liverpool this week, docking at the Royal Albert Dock and inviting locals on board for the first time.
The impressive vessel was scheduled to dock in the city on Tuesday, September 9, but was forced due to change its plans due to “bad weather conditions”.
The Galeón Andalucía will now be open for visitors to explore its different decks from Wednesday, September 24 to Sunday, October 5.
The 500-ton ship is a replica of the type of vessel used by the Spanish Crown for maritime expeditions from the 16th to 18th century, which were designed to cross the largest oceans as efficiently as possible.