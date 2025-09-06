Major Galeón Andalucía ship's visit to Liverpool delayed - here's why

The Galeón Andalucía's visit to Liverpool has been delayed.

The Galeón Andalucía, which was scheduled to dock at Royal Albert Dock in Liverpool on Tuesday, September 9, has had to change its opening date as “it cannot leave its previous port due to bad weather conditions”.

The Galeón Andalucía will now be open for visitors to explore its different decks from September 24 to October 5.

Galeón Andalucía in Bristol. | Bristol World

Galeón Andalucía. | Submitted

The 500-ton ship is a replica of the type of vessel used by the Spanish Crown for maritime expeditions from the 16th to 18th century, which were designed to cross the largest oceans as efficiently as possible.

As part of ‘the floating museum’, visitors in Liverpool will be able to explore five of the ship’s decks between 10.00am and 8.00pm. Tickets are available here.

The ship is currently docked in Shoreham Port after its stay was extended to September 8. It is now unable to leave to adverse weather conditions and was closed to the public earlier this week.