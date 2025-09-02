Impressive Galeón Andalucía ship to dock in Liverpool for the first time
The Galeón Andalucía is set to visit Liverpool, docking at the Royal Albert Dock and inviting locals on board for the first time.
Thea 500-ton ship is a replica of the type of vessel used by the Spanish Crown for maritime expeditions from the 16th to 18th century, which were designed to cross the largest oceans as efficiently as possible.
To build the replica, three years of research were required to study the shapes, details, and dimensions of the original Spanish galleons of the Indies.
After completing this research, the construction design process took place over six months, followed by the actual building of the galleon, which required 17 months and the work of 150 people until its launch in 2010.
Since then, the Galeón Andalucía has sailed across the world’s great oceans and seas, covering tens of thousands of nautical miles in tribute to its historic predecessors.
The ship is currently docked in Shoreham Port and will visit Liverpool next week. The public will be able to explore the vessel from September 9 to 21 between 10.00am and 8.00pm.