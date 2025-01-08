Giggling Squid to finally open new restaurant in Liverpool city centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A major Thai restaurant chain looks like it will finally complete its move to Liverpool at the third time of asking.

Confusion surrounded the future of 23-25 Castle Street after Giggling Squid withdrew its application to bring its first North West venue to the city for the second time last summer.

Now, it would appear it is third time lucky for the brand after Liverpool Council’s planning committee signed off on proposals for a new restaurant to take up residence at the site previously occupied by a popular bar.

Point Blank shooting bar closed its doors on December 21, with the business owner stating: “Our landlord has decided to redevelop our home on Castle Street.” The brand’s Newcastle and Manchester venues remain open and the owner hinted at a return to Liverpool in the future, commenting: “If the chance came up, we’d be back in a shot.”

It had been expected a planning application to change the use of the historic building into a restaurant would go before city council members in October for final approval but it was taken off the agenda at the time. But, the application came back and was agreed by the committee on Tuesday (January 8).

According to the planning documents, the site comprises a five storey, Grade II listed building, occupying the corner at the junction of Sweeting Street and Castle Street within the Castle Street Conservation Area.

The application relates to areas of both the lower ground floor, previously in use as a drinking establishment and the vacant upper ground floor. Under the chain’s designs, patrons would access the restaurant from Castle Street via a wheelchair accessible lobby area leading to the restaurant facilities on both floors.

Joseph Pugsley, agent on behalf of the business, said: “Giggling Squid is particularly good at serving small tasty dishes known as Thai tapas.” Servicing would be carried out via Union Court to the rear.

The applicant seeks a proposed terminal hour of operation for the restaurant of 10.30pm, on all days of the week. Fresh plans were submitted to the city council after a summer of will they, won’t they speculation over the future of the site.

A licensing application gave more clues on the brand’s plans for the building. According to its submission to the city council, Giggling Squid is seeking to open from 10am to 12.30am Monday to Saturday, with reduced hours from 11am to 11.30pm on Sunday.

Alcohol is proposed to be served from 10.00am to midnight Monday to Saturday and 11.00am to 11.00pm on Sunday. A total of 30 jobs would be created at the new restaurant in full and part time roles.