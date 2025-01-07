New hotel plans for Liverpool's historic Chinatown

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans have been unveiled for a new 25-bed hotel in Liverpool's historic Chinatown, aiming to rejuvenate the area with a four-star facility that includes a tearoom.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Proposals have been made for a new 25-bed hotel in the heart of Europe’s oldest Chinese community in Liverpool city centre. New designs have been received by the city council for a more than two storey extension to existing buildings on Nelson Street within the historic Chinatown district.

Having formerly served as a Chinese restaurant, two properties among a group of listed buildings could now welcome travellers to the city in a four star location. Documents released by Liverpool Council also suggest the site could retain some of its previous catering history by being used as a tearoom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The site is made up of two Georgian terraced properties four storeys in height. It forms part of a group Grade II listed buildings and includes 22, 24 and 26 Nelson Street and is also located within the Duke Street Conservation Area.

Chow's House. | LDRS

A planning statement said the applicant – currently unnamed – is a “proud resident of Liverpool” with an “entrepreneurial desire to improve the place he calls home.” The statement said: “The applicant has fond memories of Chinatown at its peak of activity 20 years ago and is saddened by the current state of the area.

“The project at Nelson Street offers the applicant an opportunity for him to give back to his local community and to invest in not only the city, but a part of it which is of personal importance to him.”

As a result, the existing property, which is said to be in a poor state of repair, would be reused as a mixed tea room/restaurant and hotel comprising 26 units of accommodation with reception area, kitchen, linen store, cycle and bin stores.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The building was once home to Chow’s House Chinese restaurant before its closure. Planning documents added: “The renovation project envisions the property as a 4* facility in the heart of the city centre, catering to the needs of visitors coming to Liverpool for both work and leisure.

“The accommodation concept has been designed as an appealing experience to guests, ensuring their stay in the city is memorable and enjoyable. The tea room and restaurant will provide an authentic Chinese experience based on the owner’s family and extensive visits to the far east.”

A decision is expected on the plans later in the first quarter of the year by Liverpool Council’s planning department.