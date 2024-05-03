Halton local election results 2024: Who won council elections in my area - live updates as votes counted
and live on Freeview channel 276
This article is being updated live.
Votes are being counted in Halton as residents eagerly await the results of the 2024 local election. Polling stations opened at 7.00am on Thursday (May 2), with registered electors able to vote until 10.00pm.
Seats in eighteen wards were up for grabs in Thursday’s election, with 57 candidates standing. Prior to the vote on May 2, the Labour Party held 49 of the 54 seats on the council, while the Liberal Democrats had three and the Conservatives had two.
The verification of votes began on Friday morning (May 3), with results expected to be announced from midday. Here at LiverpoolWorld, we will be updating you live as the results come in.
Local election 2024 - detailed results for Halton Borough Council
- Appleton - awaiting result.
- Bankfield - awaiting result.
- Beechwood & Heath - awaiting result.
- Birchfield - awaiting result.
- Bridgewater - awaiting result.
- Central & West Bank - awaiting result.
- Daresbury, Moore & Sandymoor - awaiting result.
- Ditton, Hale Village & Halebank - awaiting result.
- Farnworth - awaiting result.
- Grange - awaiting result.
- Halton Castle - awaiting result.
- Halton Lea - awaiting result.
- Halton View - awaiting result.
- Highfield - awaiting result.
- Hough Green - awaiting result.
- Mersey & Weston - awaiting result.
- Norton North - awaiting result.
- Norton South & Preston Brook - awaiting result.
The results of the Cheshire Police and Crime Commissioner elections and the Liverpool City Region Mayoral election results will be announced on Saturday.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.