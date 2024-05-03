Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Votes are being counted in Halton as residents eagerly await the results of the 2024 local election. Polling stations opened at 7.00am on Thursday (May 2), with registered electors able to vote until 10.00pm.

Seats in eighteen wards were up for grabs in Thursday’s election, with 57 candidates standing. Prior to the vote on May 2, the Labour Party held 49 of the 54 seats on the council, while the Liberal Democrats had three and the Conservatives had two.

The verification of votes began on Friday morning (May 3), with results expected to be announced from midday. Here at LiverpoolWorld, we will be updating you live as the results come in.

Local election 2024 - detailed results for Halton Borough Council

Appleton - awaiting result.

awaiting result. Bankfield - awaiting result.

awaiting result. Beechwood & Heath - awaiting result.

awaiting result. Birchfield - awaiting result.

awaiting result. Bridgewater - awaiting result.

awaiting result. Central & West Bank - awaiting result.

awaiting result. Daresbury, Moore & Sandymoor - awaiting result.

awaiting result. Ditton, Hale Village & Halebank - awaiting result.

awaiting result. Farnworth - awaiting result.

awaiting result. Grange - awaiting result.

awaiting result. Halton Castle - awaiting result.

awaiting result. Halton Lea - awaiting result.

awaiting result. Halton View - awaiting result.

awaiting result. Highfield - awaiting result.

awaiting result. Hough Green - awaiting result.

awaiting result. Mersey & Weston - awaiting result.

awaiting result. Norton North - awaiting result.

awaiting result. Norton South & Preston Brook - awaiting result.