Liverpool City Region Mayoral Election 2024: When will the results of the Metro Mayor vote be announced?
Voters headed to their local polling stations on May 2 to vote for who they wanted to lead the six-council Liverpool City Region Combined Authority. The elected Metro Mayor oversees decisions and budgets related to transport, infrastructure investment, culture, and more, and the position is currently held by Steve Rotheram. Registered electors in Halton, Liverpool, Knowsley, Sefton, St Helens and Wirral took part in the vote, which closed at 10.00pm on Thursday night. The votes were then taken to Wavertree Tennis Centre to be securely guarded before counting began in the new 64 wards. Counts for the Merseyside Police and Crime Commissioner will also take place at the centre.
Residents of Sefton, Halton and Knowsley also voted in local council elections on Thursday, with Sefton’s results revealed on Friday morning (May 3) and Halton and Knowsley’s results expected later this afternoon. Liverpool, Wirral and St Helens did not hold local elections. Despite the votes for the Liverpool City Region Metro Mayor and Merseyside’s Police and Crime Commissioner taking place alongside the local elections, the results will not be announced until Saturday (May 4). Explaining the decision for a delayed announcement, a spokesperson for the Liverpool City Region Mayoral and Police and Crime Commissioner elections said: “The decision to count the ballots for the Liverpool City Region Mayoral Election and the Police and Crime Commissioner on Saturday 4 May was made for logistical reasons.
“Some of the local authorities in the region have local election ballots to count and declare on Thursday night, and at the time the decision was made there was also the possibility of a Parliamentary Election, which would have taken precedence over the counts for other elections.”
