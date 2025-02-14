Two Liverpool city centre restaurants slapped with zero star food hygiene ratings

Two beloved city centre restaurants have been hit with the lowest food hygiene rating.

Hanover Street Social and Albert’s Schenke - both on Hanover Street - temporarily closed voluntarily in January following visits from environmental health inspectors. Now their latest results have been published by the Food Standards Agency, revealing they both received zero star hygiene ratings.

Hanover Street Social has amassed a cult following with a Google rating of 4.6 out of five stars from more than 1,900 customer reviews, while German bar and restaurant, Albert’s Schenke has the same rating from more than 1,400 reviews.

Albert’s Schenke was visited by inspectors on January 14, while Hanover Street Social was inspected on January 16. Both were rated as ‘urgent improvement necessary’ in all three key areas, which are: hygienic food handling; cleanliness and condition of facilities; management of food safety. According to the Food Standards Agency, these categories look at the following:

Hygienic food handling: Including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage.

Cleanliness and condition of facilities: Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building (including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control) to enable good food hygiene.

Management of food safety: System or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future.

According to Liverpool Business News, Matthew Robinson, managing director of MLA Restaurants which owns Hanover Street Social, said earlier this month: “Since reopening, we’ve been sincerely grateful to welcome back our loyal customers, and we’re committed to getting back to our 5-star hygiene rating that we’ve proudly maintained for nearly 10 years.

“This recent closure was a minor blip in our operations, but we’ve used it as an opportunity to address the areas that needed improvement. We’ve also taken swift action to address issues with the management of the premises.

“It’s been an emotional time for us, but we’re back to doing what we do best which is serving our much-loved dishes and contributing to the thriving Hanover Street food and drink community.

“We look forward to welcoming both new and old customers in the coming weeks as we add a variety of exciting new food options to the menu as well as keeping our much-loved classics.”

LiverpoolWorld has contacted Albert’s Schenke and Hanover Street Social for comment.