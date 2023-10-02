Headteacher issues statement following M53 bus crash

Two people died after the school bus overturned on the M53 on Friday.

Calday Grange Grammar School has issued a statement following a tragic crash on the M53 involving one of its school buses.

Two people died after the bus struck a reservation at junction five of the northbound carriageway just after 8am on Friday and overturned.

15-year-old Jessica Baker was travelling on the bus carrying pupils to West Kirby Grammar School for Girls and Calday Grange Grammar School, and sadly died. The school bus driver, Stephen Shrimpton, 40, also died, with the family of the father-of-two saying he ‘suffered a medical issue while driving’.

A total of 58 people were involved in the incident. Four people were taken to hospital – two to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital and two to Arrowe Park Hospital – including a 14-year-old boy who police say suffered life-changing injuries.

In a statement on Monday (October 2), Stephen Gray, headteacher at Calday Grange Grammar said: “We are deeply saddened to confirm the tragic incident that happened on the M53, on Friday September 29th, involving one of our school buses (W3).

“It is with heavy hearts that we acknowledge the passing of Jessica Baker and Stephen Shrimpton. Both were cherished members of our wider school community and their absence will be profoundly felt by all who had the privilege of knowing them.

“Additionally, we would like to extend our thoughts and prayers to another student, currently hospitalised with life changing injuries. We will continue to support him and his family during this challenging time.”

Mr Gray continued: “We have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of heartfelt messages and condolences from our community and beyond. Your support serves as a testament to the strength and unity of our community in the face of such adversity.

“In these trying times, we urge everyone to come together, support one another, and remember the vibrant lives of Jessica and Stephen.”