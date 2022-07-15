In what could cause the hottest day ever in the UK, the Met Office has issued a red weather warning for extreme heat that covers Merseyside. Here is everything you need to know.

The summer season has finally arrived, with many regions of the country having already experienced warmer weather and sunnier skies as of late.

Liverpool and the Merseyside region is no exception and recent forecasts from the Met Office have raised hopes that the hot weather will continue.

However, recent warnings from the weather experts have increased worries of a ‘danger to life’ with some of the hottest temperatures in UK history expected to hit.

How will this impact Liverpool and how hot will the city and its surrounding region be? Will the heatwave continue? LiverpoolWorld has you covered.

What is a heatwave?

The word ‘heatwave’ is thrown around regularly when it comes to weather forecasts across the globe - but what is a heatwave?

According to the Met Office, a heatwave is an extended period of hot weather relative to the expected conditions of the area at that time of the year.

In the United Kingdom, this is the criteria the weather must meet to be considered a heatwave:

When a location records three consecutive days with a maximum temperature that exceeds the threshold (this varies depending on the county)

For example, Liverpool and the surrounding Merseyside area has a threshold of 25℃.

What is the Met Office weather forecast for the rest of this week?

Weather experts at the Met Office has issued the following weather forecast for the remainder of the week commencing Monday, 11 July 2022:

Monday, 11 July : cloudy changing to sunny intervals by the afternoon - highs of 26℃

: cloudy changing to sunny intervals by the afternoon - highs of 26℃ Tuesday, 12 July : cloudy changing to sunny intervals by the afternoon - highs of 22℃

: cloudy changing to sunny intervals by the afternoon - highs of 22℃ Wednesday, 13 July : cloudy changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime - highs of 18℃

: cloudy changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime - highs of 18℃ Thursday, 14 July: sunny intervals changing to cloudy skies by afternoon - highs of 17℃

sunny intervals changing to cloudy skies by afternoon - highs of 17℃ Friday, 15 July: light rain changing to cloudy by late morning - highs of 18℃

light rain changing to cloudy by late morning - highs of 18℃ Saturday, 16 July: sunny intervals, cloudy skies - highs of 22℃

sunny intervals, cloudy skies - highs of 22℃ Sunday, 17 July: cloudy skies all day, humid warm temp - highs of 27℃

cloudy skies all day, humid warm temp - highs of 27℃ Monday, 18 July : sunny all day with extreme heat - highs of 30℃

: sunny all day with extreme heat - highs of 30℃ Tuesday, 19 July: cloudy skies all day with extreme heat - highs of 31℃

What is the long range weather forecast for the UK?

The Met Office has issued the following statement regarding the long-range weather forecast for the United Kingdom. This is for the period of Saturday, 9 July until Monday, 18 July.

“Generally fine and dry for southern and eastern parts of the UK to start, as high pressure extends to the southwest, though some showers are still possible” it reads.

“Cloud increases further northwest, with more showers and outbreaks of rain. Warm or very warm with light winds in the south, near-normal temperatures elsewhere, and moderate or fresh winds in the far north.

“It may become more widely settled across the UK for a time further into the period, although some northern areas are likely to continue to see spells of rain or showers at times.

“Temperatures widely above average, especially across the south, with a possibility of very warm or hot spells at times for England and Wales.”

Will there be a heatwave in Liverpool in July 2022?

