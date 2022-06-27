The multi-award winning electronic dance band will visit Liverpool’s Mountford Hall as part of their huge UK tour in 2022.

The Prodigy has announced that they will embark on a huge UK-wide tour throughout 2022, which includes a huge gig in Liverpool.

The popular band, which originated in Braintree, will visit several of the country’s biggest cities and entertainment venues, performing all of their most popular hits.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here is everything you need to know about The Prodigy’s gig at Liverpool’s Mountford Hall; such as how to get tickets and what is the setlist.

When is The Prodigy playing in Liverpool?

The Prodigy are preparing to play on Merseyside soil this summer, kicking off their performance on Thursday, 14 June 2022.

The show is expected to start at 7 pm at Liverpool Guild of Students Mountford Hall, which is located at the following address: 160 Mount Pleasant, Liverpool, L3 5TR.

Where else are they playing?

The Prodigy have announced their return to the stage to play a run of live dates in England across July this year. The live shows coincide with the 25th anniversary of The Fat Of The Land, the band’s third studio album released in 1997.

Here is the full list of The Prodigy’s UK tour dates in 2022:

JULY

8 - O2 Academy, Sheffield

9 - O2 Academy, Sheffield

14 - Mountford Hall, Liverpool

15 - O2 Academy, Leeds

16 - O2 Academy, Birmingham

18 - O2 City Hall, Newcastle

19 - O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

21 - O2 Brixton Academy, London

22 - O2 Brixton Academy, London

23 - O2 Brixton Academy, London

How can I get tickets to the Liverpool show?

The Liverpool gig, which is set to commence in just a month’s time, has incredibly limited ticket availability with nearly all of the 2,300 capacity venue sold out.

At the time of publication, there is only one ticket left on general sale; an unreserved ticket which is priced at £50.65.

There are also a number of tickets available on re-sale, ranging from £51.75 per ticket.

For more information and to nab yourself admission to this huge gig, please visit the official Ticketmaster page .

If for whatever reason you are desperate to attend this show and tickets are completely unavailable on general sale, you can visit ticket exchange websites such as Viagogo (from £73 per ticket) and Twickets .

What is the setlist?

The official setlist for The Prodigy gig at Liverpool’s Mountford Hall on Thursday, 14 June is yet to be made official at the time of publication.

However, it is almost certain that anyone who attends will see all of their hits performed; whether it be ‘Firestarter’, ‘Voodoo People’, ‘Out of Space’, ‘Spitfire’, ‘Everybody in the Place’ and a number of others.

Also, you can look at the setlists of The Prodigy’s past gigs to give a good indication of what to expect by the time that their Liverpool show comes around.

According to Setlist.fm, this was the setlist of The Prodigy’s gig at The Trusts Arena in Auckland, New Zealand on February 5 2019: