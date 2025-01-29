Liverpool hidden gems: Discover Hobo Kiosk, the quirky micro pub in the Baltic Triangle

Hobo Kiosk in Liverpool's Baltic Triangle offers a unique design, cosy atmosphere, and curated drinks, recently named joint top in the city by the European Bar Guide.

Hobo Kiosk is quite possibly the friendliest and strangest little pub in the Baltic Triangle.

With a unique design, a cosy atmosphere and a warm approach to hospitality, which Liverpool is famed for. It can be tricky to find, and you have to get your timing right to get in the door.

Co-owner Tristan Brady-Jacobs told LiverpoolWorld: "This was an empty shell when we first started. We turned it into a shop, and then we took it back to an empty shell, again, and we built various bits and pieces. I found the counter out on the streets. It was an old wardrobe."

Three days after Tristan moved to the city, he met his wife, Delia, and they've been together ever since. The couple both worked in community art for 40 years before opening the space.

Hobo Kiosk has a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it entranceHobo Kiosk has a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it entrance
Hobo Kiosk has a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it entrance | Local TV

Tristan said: "We realised as we went along was that far from this being frankly our pension, something 4we could do and then get the heck out of Dodge. We enjoyed it, it gave us something exciting and something of value ourselves. But also, we saw what people were getting from the kiosk itself."

As well as serving up a curated selection of drinks from the likes of local breweries, the place is also a feast for the eyes with its distinctive design. Its walls are adorned with vintage prints, signs, and paintings, and it seems every spare space is taken up by unusual objects, from mannequins to a mariachi hat.

Tristan Brady-Jacobs Runs HOBO Kiosk alongside wife DeliaTristan Brady-Jacobs Runs HOBO Kiosk alongside wife Delia
Tristan Brady-Jacobs Runs HOBO Kiosk alongside wife Delia | Emily Bonner

Tristan told us: "We populated this space with our art and attracted other people that have been giving us some really interesting things. And it's then that we began to notice that people responded to the space."

The European Bar Guide, which visits and profiles pubs and bars around the continent, recently named the establishment joint top in the city, alongside Peter Kavanagh's. The guide described it as "unique with a distinctive identity and character, a basement bar with local beers and fabulous hospitality".

