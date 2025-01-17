Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Work on a major Wirral regeneration project looks set to begin this year after unanimous support from councillors.

The 26-hectare ‘Hind Street Urban Garden Village Project’ aims to breathe new life to the Birkenhead area and transform derelict land into a new community of over 1,500 homes, a new park, improved transport links, commercial space and new leisure facilities.

It is one of the largest planned projects being carried out by Wirral Council as part of its major regeneration plans for Birkenhead, which would see the creation of new shops, a primary school and hotels in what is currently dilapidated industrial land.

Work on the new village in Wirral is set to start later this year, as councillors have now unanimously resolved to support the final stage of the planning process. The planning application for the development was welcomed by Wirral Council’s Strategic Applications Sub Committee which met at Wallasey Town Hall on Thursday, January 16.

This means the council’s Chief Planner is authorised to approve the application subject to its referral to Secretary of State, which must be done because the application is a departure from the council’s Unitary Development Plan.

Councillors on the committee supported the application which includes detailed consent for the primary enabling works – for which the council has secured £52 million of funding from Homes England and Liverpool City Region Combined Authority (LCRCA). In addition, the application seeks outline consent for the housing – up to 1,600 new homes – and associated development that will follow the remediation and infrastructure works.

Work is expected to begin on the Hind Street site in autumn 2025, and will see the eventual removal of two Mersey Tunnel flyovers that currently act as a barrier to the town centre. While the first phases of this work will be remediation of the site to address any contamination from its previous industrial uses, there will also be works to provide new roads, active travel links and the start of the Dock Branch Park project.

Homes England, the government’s housing and regeneration agency, has agreed a £29 million investment in the project, with a similar commitment from the LCRCA bringing the investment to £52million to fund the vital infrastructure works needed to unlock the site and deliver the first 633 homes.

Councillor Paul Stuart, Leader of Wirral Council said: “Hind Street is a key element of our ambitious regeneration programme, in this case unlocking a brownfield site which has remained empty for many years to deliver much needed new homes, close to the town centre of Birkenhead.

“We are totally committed to changing this part of Birkenhead for the benefit of local communities and our plans for regeneration go beyond just building – we are focussed on boosting Wirral’s economy in the long term, reducing inequalities, creating employment opportunities and improving the health and wellbeing of those individuals and families who are making their homes and lives in our borough.”

Steve Rotheram, Mayor of the Liverpool City Region, added: “Hind Street is a really exciting project and I’m so pleased that we’ve now secured the green light to press on with development.

“This is a massive step forward for the Liverpool City Region and for the future of Wirral. It perfectly embodies the type of investment we want to be making – taking formerly derelict land and transforming it into something that will be used and enjoyed for generations to come. Not only will Hind Street provide the much-needed housing that our city region needs, it will also create new jobs and boost the local economy.”