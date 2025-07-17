Renowned Merseyside landmarks celebrated in Historic England's new interactive map

Historic England's new interactive map celebrates coastal heritage, featuring Merseyside iconic landmarks like Fort Perch Rock and the Merchant Navy War Memorial.

Historic England has launched an interactive map of historic coastal landmarks, including notable Merseyside monuments.

Championing the country’s vibrant seaside heritage, the map celebrates nearly 300 years of coastal history, from elegant Victorian piers to beloved 20th century amusement parks, in seaside destinations that continue to welcome millions of visitors each year.

From piers and pavilions to beach huts and bandstands, lidos and lighthouses, the Seaside Stories project celebrates the evolution of Britain's seaside resorts from health retreats for the Victorian wealthy to holiday destinations for everyone.

Historic England’s map shows the listed places – including rollercoasters, bathing pools, railway stations, chalets, public gardens and more – that can be found around England’s coastline, including, the Grade II* listed Fort Perch Rock in New Brighton.

Built between 1825 and 1829 as a coastal defence battery to protect the Port of Liverpool, the Fort was decommissioned in 1956 and is now home to a maritime and aviation museum. The guns were only fired twice in anger, once during the First World War when a Norwegian sailing ship sailed up the closed Rock Channel.

The map also features the Grade II Merchant Navy War Memorial on Liverpool’s waterfront, the Grade II listed Leasowe Lighthouse, the Grade II* listed Leasowe Castle and the Grade II listed Seacombe Ferry Terminal. The Grade II listed Mecca Bingo site in Southport is also featured, as well as the Grade II listed Southport Pier and the Grade II listed astronomical Observatory in Hesketh Park.