Renowned Liverpool actor Stephen Graham has been nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor at the Primetime Emmy Awards, with his hit Netflix show racking up 13 nominations.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adolescence, co-written by Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham, was filmed in one continuous shot and sees teenager Jamie Miller, played by Owen Cooper, accused of murdering a teenage girl, named Katie. Graham plays Jamie's father, Eddie Miller. The cast also includes Ashley Walters, Christine Tremarco, Erin Doherty and Faye Marsay.

Directed by Liverpool-born Philip Barantini, the psychological drama sees Jamie’s family and police detectives search for answers in the wake of the shocking tragedy. It is full of difficult moments and incredible acting, and delves into how social media and ‘incel’ culture shapes the youth of today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

(L/R) British actors Owen Cooper, Stephen Graham, Ashley Walters and Erin Doherty attend Netflix's "Adolescence" ATAS (Academy of Television Arts & Sciences) event at the Television Academy Saban Media Center in North Hollywood, California, May 27, 2025. | AFP via Getty Images

The British drama racked up 66.3 million views in just two weeks - making it the most-watched UK series of all time on Netflix - and sparked important conversations in the House of Commons.

Now, the incredible limited series has been nominated for 13 Primetime Emmy Awards, with 15-year-old Owen Cooper becoming the youngest actor up for the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a limited or anthology series award.

Graham is up for Outstanding Lead Actor in a limited or anthology series, while Ashley Walters is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor and Christine Tremarco and Erin Doherty will compete in the equivalent supporting actress category.

Adolesence is also up for Outstanding limited or anthology series, competing against Black Mirror, Dying for Sex, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story and The Penguin.