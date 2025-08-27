Hooters launch Liverpool comedy club with 'top talent'

Hooters is set to welcome a brand-new comedy club to Liverpool.

Dragon Comedy Presents is bringing the laughs to the venue on Water Street, with the city’s only Monday night comedy show.

The first event is taking place on Monday, September 29 from 7.00pm and features big hitters Lou Coran, Joey Bridgens and Adam Staunton.

Hooters Liverpool is launching a comedy club night. | Submitted

Hosted by Tom Evans, the night promises wall-to-wall laughter with a stellar line-up of stand-up talent.

Tickets for the new concept are £5 for entry plus a free drink, or £10 for entry, a free drink and Naked Wings.

Dragon Comedy Presents’ Tom Evans said: “I’m excited to be bringing some of the North West’s finest comedy talent to Hooters — a venue that’s really fun in its own right.

“We have some top, top talent booked in starting with three powerhouses who have been doing big things on the circuit. Combined with great food and drink, it’s an incredible value Monday night out and an amazing start to the week!”