Two Liverpool restaurants have been shortlisted for the Asian Restaurant Awards 2025.

Organised by the Asian Catering Federation (ACF), the annual accolades celebrate the country’s leading Asian restaurant owners and chefs.

The shortlist was determined by thousands of votes from members of the public and the restaurants will be visited by a panel of judges from the ACF who will decide the winners for both national and regional award categories.

Mowgli

The Liverpool restaurants in the running include Mowgli, which has two city centre locations, and many more across the country. Bundobust, a popular vegetarian street food restaurant on Bold Street, is also vying for a win.

The annual awards ceremony will take place at 6.00pm on September 15, at the The Manchester Deansgate Hotel.