Five people have been taken to hospital following a crash in Huyton.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At around 2.50pm on Sunday (October 12), Merseyside Police received a report of a crash involving two cars, a grey BMW and a blue Vauxhall, on Roby Road.

A road closure was implemented in both directions, with motorists advised to avoid the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roby Road. | Google

The injuries of those taken to hospital are unknown at this stage.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or captured anything on CCTV or dashcam can Merseyside Police on 101 or DM @MerPolCC quoting log 554 of 12 October. Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.