Inspectors found ‘very dirty’ conditions and ‘evidence of rat activity’ in 2024.

The former owner and former director of a takeaway in Huyton has been prosecuted for breaches of food hygiene regulation.

Mei Ling Wang of Moscow Drive, Liverpool, was the director of the company which previously operated Star Noodle on Derby Road.

On Thursday (October 2), she pleaded guilty to six charges of breaching food safety regulations through her negligence as a company director. She was fined £1382 (reduced to £983 due a guilty plea) and was ordered to pay 2744.60 towards the Knowsley Council’s costs.

Officers from Knowsley Council’s Environmental Health Service visited Star Noodle on November 20, 2024, and found that the premises and equipment were “very dirty” and there “was evidence of rat activity in the kitchen and storage rooms”. Knowsley Council said the business had also failed to put in place a system to manage food safety.

The owner of the takeaway voluntarily agreed to close the shop until officers were satisfied that it no longer posed a risk to health.

An investigation carried out by Environmental Health Officers found that inadequate precautions had been put in place to control pests and that the building had not been maintained in a way that would prevent rodents from entering the takeaway.

The takeaway changed ownership in July 2025 and the new owners are not linked to the prosecution or previous food hygiene breaches. The takeaway is awaiting inspection.

Cllr Shelley Powell, Knowsley Council’s Cabinet Member for Communities and Neighbourhoods, said “We will continue to identify and take action against any businesses who breaches food safety legislation – it’s there to protect the public and it’s our responsibility to enforce it.”