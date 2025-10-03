The Galeón Andalucía, currently docked in Liverpool, warns of possible closure due to high winds from Storm Amy.

The Galeón Andalucía arrived on Liverpool’s Royal Albert Dock on September 25, inviting locals on board for the first time.

The 500-ton ship is a replica of the type of vessel used by the Spanish Crown for maritime expeditions from the 16th to 18th century, which were designed to cross the largest oceans as efficiently as possible.

The Galeón Andalucía. | Submitted

Since it’s arrival, hundreds of excited visitors have visited the vessel, with guests able to explore five of the ship’s decks.

Originally scheduled to depart from Liverpool on Sunday, October 5, the Galeón Andalucía has extended its stay until Monday, October 6. But, organisers are warning that it faces closure this weekend due to Storm Amy, as a yellow weather warning is in place across Merseyside.

In a statement shared on Friday (October 3), a spokesperson for the Galeón Andalucía said: “On Saturday 4th October wind gusts of up to 60 knots are expected so the boat may close for an hour or so if we find that the visit is not safe for the public.”

Further information and updates will be shared via their social media platforms.