Up to 40,000 attendees are expected daily at Sefton Park during BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend, while Liverpool FC's victory parade on May 26 will draw significant numbers. Travellers advised to plan ahead.

TransPennine Express is warning of “extremely busy” rail services this Bank Holiday weekend, as a number of major events take place in Liverpool.

Radio 1’s Big Weekend will take place on May 23, 24 and 25, with up to 40,000 people expected to descend on Sefton Park on each day. Liverpool FC’s victory parade will take place on Monday afternoon (May 26), and the arrival of Cunard’s Queen Anne is expected to attract huge crowds to vantage points on both sides of the river in the hours before.

TPE is urging customers heading to the city to plan ahead, allow extra time for their journeys, and to check for the latest travel updates before travelling.

Merseyrail services are also expected to be “very busy” throughout the weekend and a number of train stations are set to close on Sunday (May 25) and Bank Holiday Monday (May 26). Full details can be found below.

Merseyrail station closures on Sunday, May 25

In Liverpool City Centre, James Street and Lime Street low level stations will be closed all day.

On the Northern line, Bank Hall, Walton, and Cressington stations will be closed all day.

On the Wirral line, Capenhurst, Bromborough Rake, and Green Lane will be closed all day.

Merseyrail service changes on Sunday, May 25

On the Southport line, services will run every 15-minutes from approximately 10:00–20:00 and every 30 minutes at all other times. Some trains will be retimed.

On the Ormskirk & Hunts Cross lines, services will run every 30-minutes, with extra trains from 12:00–16:00 and 18:30–21:00.

A normal 30-minute service will operate on all other lines.

Merseyrail station closures on Monday, May 25

In Liverpool City Centre, James Street and Lime Street low level stations will be closed all day.

On the Northern line, Bank Hall, Walton, and Cressington stations will be closed all day.

On the Wirral line, Capenhurst, Bromborough Rake, and Green Lane will be closed all day.

Merseyrail service changes on Monday, May 25

If travelling on the Northern line, customers will need to use Moorfields station to board or alight services in Liverpool City Centre.

If travelling on the Wirral line, customers will need to use Liverpool Central station to board or alight services in Liverpool City Centre.

Some train times will also change. Customers are advised to use Merseyrail’s journey planner for detailed train times and service information. Queuing systems will be in place throughout Bank Holiday Monday.