Ceri Bruinsma was left baffled by bleeding from her belly button until doctors diagnosed her with a rare condition.

A Liverpool mum has been diagnosed with an extremely rare disease after she started to bleed from her belly button.

Ceri Bruinsma, 43, was diagnosed with umbilical endometriosis - a condition from the lining of the uterus grows in the navel.

The mum-of-two started experiencing the bleeding five years ago, after coming off the contraceptive implant. She also suffered extreme fatigue and pain that left her unable to get out of bed.

Ceri Bruinsma. | Ceri Bruinsma / SWNS

After the implant was taken out of her arm, Ceri started noticing a clear discharge coming out of her belly button and that she had gained a lot of weight. Blood clots then started coming out of her belly button so she went to her doctors, who didn't seem that concerned, but eventually referred her for a CT scan.

Because nothing was found on the scan, she was given the all-clear, despite still suffering from the bleeding which Ceri described as “like a period”. She managed to get a referral to a gynaecologist - where she was finally diagnosed by having a MRI scan and a camera in her womb.

Ceri was later told by doctors that endometriosis tissue had formed in a hernia 'sack' behind her belly button - which was causing the bleeding. But, five years on, Ceri is still waiting to have surgery at Liverpool's Women's Hospital - where surgeons will remove both the endometriosis and the hernia.

The 43-year-old said: "I need a double operation - I need the endometriosis removed and I need the hernia removed. I need two surgeons to do the surgery.

"When I 'm having an endometriosis flare up, it's like someone has stabbed me in the back - I can't walk. But I've always struggled with really bad period pain, when I was in labour with my first baby, I didn't realise because I was so used to the pain.

"When I had cramps and blood coming out of my belly button, it felt worse than labour. I couldn't even walk, it was awful."

While waiting for the operation, Ceri was given hormone replacement therapy injections to place her into an early menopause, to stop her symptoms. She says it has stopped the bleeding but excess sweating has left her unable to leave the house.

She now has an appointment next month to discuss the surgery and is using her own profession as a holistic therapist to help with her pain.

Liverpool Women's Hospital have been contacted for a comment.