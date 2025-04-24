Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A landmark former social club in Widnes could be converted into private commercial storage if plans are given the green light.

An application has been submitted to Halton Borough Council to transform the former Oddies social club on Hale Road. The club originally occupied the ground floor of the site, with the top floor still being used as a Chinese restaurant.

An application said no changes were planned to the outside of the building, but said the inside had fallen into a state of ‘considerable disrepair’, adding that there were signs of ‘vermin infestation’.

The application said: “Given the social club closed down, it is considered there is no longer a need for such a place within the locale. Indeed, directly over the road from the application site, the Mersey View Pub and Hotel is available to play the vital role within the community by serving as a social hub, offering a variety of services beyond just food and drink, rendering the former social club obsolete.”

Plans have been submitted to turn the former social club into storage space. | LDRS

The application said the storage facility would be for the private use of the applicant – Tahir Malik of Imaan Ltd – and would not be available for public access. St Helens based Imaan Ltd is registered as a pharmacy, nursing home and medical services company.

The application said: “There is a substantial car parking area on site that is shared by both the ground floor unit and the restaurant above.

“The first-floor restaurant opens at 5pm and it is expected that the visits to the storage facility will largely take place during the working day, therefore there will be adequate space to park, load and unload at the storage facility.”

No date has yet been set for a decision.