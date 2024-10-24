'Snow' to fall on Liverpool for Christmas 2024
Liverpool ONE has revealed its full plans for the upcoming festive season, including an ‘extra early white Christmas’.
The festivities will kick off on Friday, November 8, and ‘snow’ will fall over parts of the leisure and retail complex during its Christmas Shopping Weekend on Saturday, November 16 and Sunday, November 17, creating a ‘picture perfect’ Christmas scene.
Those visiting the city centre can also expect to see a new, giant bauble archway, a 25-metre Christmas tree, children’s rides and the popular Bar Hütte, as well as the chance to see ‘The Piano’ winner, Brad Kella, perform on November 16.
The free interactive Christmas Trail will also return, offering children the chance to discover Christmas characters across Liverpool ONE, with magical riddles and games to enjoy,
Other festive features will include the return of the Big Advent Giveaway and special events every Thursday including ice sculptures, karaoke sing-a-long with Santa and his elves, and a silent disco.
Shopping hours will be extended from 9.00am to 9.00pm from December 16, so last minute gift-buyers have a little more time to find the perfect present. More information about Liverpool ONE’s Christmas offerings is available here.
