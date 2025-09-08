'Incompetent' illegal dog boarders sentenced after losing German Shepherd

Two unlicensed dog boarders - described by a judge as “incompetent at best” - have been banned from owning or boarding dogs for seven years.

An investigation by Liverpool City Council found that Rachel and Owen Dempsey had been advertising their services without a Dog Home Boarding Licence.

The council stepped in after receiving reports that a dog had passed away under their care and another dog had gone missing. Shadow, a German Shepherd, disappeared in October has never been found.

During the course of the investigation, more dog owners came forward to share reports of dogs returning to their homes sick, items going missing, and dog beds being returned in such poor condition they had to be disposed of.

On Thursday (September 4), the court heard that Rachel and Owen Dempsey had earned over £3,000 from their illegal dog boarding services in just over a year.

After finding them guilty, the judge told the pair that their actions had been “amateur” and “incompetent at best”.

They were each sentenced to a 12-month community order, issued a curfew for 12 weeks and made to pay £250 plus a surcharge. The seven-year disqualification means that they cannot own or look after any dog or have any influence over how dogs are kept.

Another illegal dog boarder was fined £800 for boarding dogs without a licence on the same day.

Thomas Peter McMahon was reported to the council by a dog owner whose dog had suffered a head injury while in his care.

Liverpool City Council said online searches revealed a number of advertisements on different web pages by McMahon offering home boarding services, despite him not having a licence.

Under the Animal Welfare Act 2006 and the Animal Welfare (Licensing of Activities Involving Animals) (England) Regulations 2018, individuals providing home boarding for dogs as a business must hold a valid licence.

Councillor Laura Robertson-Collins, Cabinet Member for Communities, Neighbourhoods and Streetscene, said: “This is a tragic situation, and we hope that the sentence sends a message that unlicensed dog boarding is completely unacceptable.

“The council is committed to protecting the wellbeing of animals across the city and ensuring that all pet care businesses operate legally and responsibly.

“Our pets are precious and it’s important that, if we have to leave them in someone else’s care, that person is properly licensed and qualified to look after them.”

The council encourages the public to report any suspected unlicensed animal operations. Such operators prioritise profit over proper animal welfare standards, putting peoples’ pets at risk.

If anyone suspects an illegal activity they can report it on the council’s website.