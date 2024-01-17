The Black Cat on Smithdown Road will serve locally roasted Crosby Coffee and breakfasts.

An independent bar and taproom in Liverpool is set to open a new coffee shop this January.

Many exciting shops and restaurants are expected to open in the city this year, including a new Tesco store and a 'proper' Indian restaurant.

Black Cat (formerly known as Craft Tap) on Smithdown Road is the latest business to announce a new venture, expanding its opening hours to launch a coffee shop.

Sharing the news on social media, a spokesperson for Black Cat said: "BLACK CAT COFFEE SHOP! You read that right - we’re gonna be opening from 8:30am for all of your hot drink, soft drink and breakfast needs from the 29th January!"

They added that free wifi will be available, as well as unlimited coffee which costs £6 and runs until 4.00pm daily.

Based at the Black Cat Bar venue at 174 Smithdown Road, breakfast will be available until 12.00pm each day, with vegan and gluten-free options available too.

