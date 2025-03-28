It would break my heart if anything happened to this historic Wirral church
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Words by Tania Zucconi Ruiz.
St James’ Church in New Brighton opened in 1856 and has already undergone three phases of repair work in the last ten years, totalling more than £1m. Now, the fundraising appeal organisers say a further £5m is required for ‘significant repairs’.
A church boasting significant historical importance, the Grade II listed building is on the ‘Heritage at Risk’ register, with Historic England noting its condition as ‘poor with no solution agreed’.
The Parish provides social services such as the Wirral Foodbank, The New Brighton Heritage Centre, Welcome Wednesdays, and the Wallasey Gardening Society. It is also paired with food banks and toilets abroad, offering help to those in need.
Richard Wilberforce, head of PR and restoration for the church, said: “Currently, the church is facing a lot of structural issues. Damp penetration, structural instability in certain areas, degradation of those fantastic wall paintings up there.
“It’s generally showing its age, and this is compounded by the very exposed location of the building. We’re just overlooking the Bay of Liverpool. We’ve been battered by storms for 170 years.”
The church urgently needs funding to fix its roofing, conserve its murals which are currently peeling from damp due to the proximity to the sea, and its masonry.
The cost of heating the church is also a significant expense, as the building is large and temperatures plummet inside it, which has meant that many groups that used to rely on the church have had to abandon it as it is too cold for function.
The church has already undertaken essential works on the spire - the tallest in Wirral - and the beautiful rose window, which threatened to close the building down, as well as vital funding from Heritage Lottery Fund, Garfield Weston and Benefact Trust.
Jenny Davies, a parishioner who ran the church magazine for 20 years, said: “It’s been very much a part of my life. And the family of the church is my life. It supports me when I’m miserable. When I’m happy, they’re happy for me.
- Get the biggest stories from Merseyside in your inbox with Liverpool World’s free newsletter emails.
“It would break my heart if anything happened to it.”
Richard added: “We’re asking anyone out there, whether you’re a business or an individual, to help us with fundraising in any way you can.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.