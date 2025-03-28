Borealis Liverpool: Change to magical Northern Lights event during final weekend
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
This weekend is the last chance to experience Dan Acher’s mesmerising Northern Lights installation at the Royal Albert Dock.
The captivating display, titled Borealis, is located on the dock’s Hartley Quay next to The Pump House, and has attracted thousands of visitors between 7.00pm-10.00pm over the last week.
- Get the biggest stories from Merseyside in your inbox with Liverpool World’s free newsletter emails.
With nature having the final say of the effects of the artwork depending on the wind variations, humidity and temperature, the installation is completely unique yet consistently magical, inviting visitors to slow down and look up together at the incredible illusion.
For its final day on Sunday (March 30), the viewing time has been changed by an hour, from 8.00pm to 10.00pm, to accommodate the clocks going forward.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.