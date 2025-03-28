Borealis Liverpool: Change to magical Northern Lights event during final weekend

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 28th Mar 2025, 13:50 BST
Those hoping to experience the magical Northern Lights in Liverpool this weekend need to be aware of one change.

This weekend is the last chance to experience Dan Acher’s mesmerising Northern Lights installation at the Royal Albert Dock.

The captivating display, titled Borealis, is located on the dock’s Hartley Quay next to The Pump House, and has attracted thousands of visitors between 7.00pm-10.00pm over the last week.

Borealis at Royal Albert Dock Liverpool.Borealis at Royal Albert Dock Liverpool.
Borealis at Royal Albert Dock Liverpool. | Emma Dukes

With nature having the final say of the effects of the artwork depending on the wind variations, humidity and temperature, the installation is completely unique yet consistently magical, inviting visitors to slow down and look up together at the incredible illusion.

For its final day on Sunday (March 30), the viewing time has been changed by an hour, from 8.00pm to 10.00pm, to accommodate the clocks going forward.

