Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Those hoping to experience the magical Northern Lights in Liverpool this weekend need to be aware of one change.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This weekend is the last chance to experience Dan Acher’s mesmerising Northern Lights installation at the Royal Albert Dock.

The captivating display, titled Borealis, is located on the dock’s Hartley Quay next to The Pump House, and has attracted thousands of visitors between 7.00pm-10.00pm over the last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Borealis at Royal Albert Dock Liverpool. | Emma Dukes

With nature having the final say of the effects of the artwork depending on the wind variations, humidity and temperature, the installation is completely unique yet consistently magical, inviting visitors to slow down and look up together at the incredible illusion.

For its final day on Sunday (March 30), the viewing time has been changed by an hour, from 8.00pm to 10.00pm, to accommodate the clocks going forward.