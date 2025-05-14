BBC This City is Ours star James Nelson-Joyce 'signs for England' joining 2025 Soccer Aid lineup

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 14th May 2025, 09:44 BST
James Nelson-Joyce will take the field at Soccer Aid 2025.

This City is Ours star James Nelson-Joyce has ‘signed for England’ joining the star-studded Soccer Aid 2025 lineup.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday (May 14), Soccer Aid shared a video of the Liverpool actor donning a football kit and showing off his skills. The caption read: “Bringing the drama to Old Trafford. James Nelson-Joyce signs for England. 15th June. Don’t miss it.”

Baby Reindeer star and creator, Richard Gadd, has also been announced as a newcomer, joining the likes of Tony Bellew, Louis Tomlinson, Wayne Rooney, Sam Thompson, Lee Mack and Tyson Fury.

James Nelson-Joyce.placeholder image
James Nelson-Joyce. | Getty

Soccer Aid 2025 lineup

  • Tyson Fury
  • Wayne Rooney
  • David James
  • Vicky McClure
  • Harry Redknapp
  • Peter Schmeichel
  • Steven Bartlett
  • Tony Bellew
  • Leonardo Bonucci
  • Alex Brooker
  • Tobi Brown
  • Martin Compston
  • Jermain Defoe
  • Diamond
  • Toni Duggan
  • Mo Farah
  • Bear Grylls
  • Angry Ginge
  • Tom Grennan
  • Bryan Habana
  • Richard Gadd
  • James Nelson-Joyce
  • Joe Hart
  • Steph Houghton
  • Dermot Kennedy
  • Kaylyn Kyle
  • Aaron Lennon
  • Denise Lewis
  • Gorka Marquez
  • Paddy McGuinness
  • Gary Neville
  • Nadia Nadim
  • Sam Quek
  • Edwin Van Der Sar
  • Paul Scholes
  • Jill Scott
  • Sam Thompson
  • Louis Tomlinson
  • Nemanja Vidic
  • Jack Wilshere

Soccer Aid will be staged at Old Trafford on Sunday, June. Gates open at 5.30pm with kick off at 7.30pm.

Tickets are available here.

