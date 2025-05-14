James Nelson-Joyce will take the field at Soccer Aid 2025.

This City is Ours star James Nelson-Joyce has ‘signed for England’ joining the star-studded Soccer Aid 2025 lineup.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday (May 14), Soccer Aid shared a video of the Liverpool actor donning a football kit and showing off his skills. The caption read: “Bringing the drama to Old Trafford. James Nelson-Joyce signs for England. 15th June. Don’t miss it.”

Baby Reindeer star and creator, Richard Gadd, has also been announced as a newcomer, joining the likes of Tony Bellew, Louis Tomlinson, Wayne Rooney, Sam Thompson, Lee Mack and Tyson Fury.

James Nelson-Joyce. | Getty

Soccer Aid 2025 lineup

Tyson Fury

Wayne Rooney

David James

Vicky McClure

Harry Redknapp

Peter Schmeichel

Steven Bartlett

Tony Bellew

Leonardo Bonucci

Alex Brooker

Tobi Brown

Martin Compston

Jermain Defoe

Diamond

Toni Duggan

Mo Farah

Bear Grylls

Angry Ginge

Tom Grennan

Bryan Habana

Richard Gadd

James Nelson-Joyce

Joe Hart

Steph Houghton

Dermot Kennedy

Kaylyn Kyle

Aaron Lennon

Denise Lewis

Gorka Marquez

Paddy McGuinness

Gary Neville

Nadia Nadim

Sam Quek

Edwin Van Der Sar

Paul Scholes

Jill Scott

Sam Thompson

Louis Tomlinson

Nemanja Vidic

Jack Wilshere

Soccer Aid will be staged at Old Trafford on Sunday, June. Gates open at 5.30pm with kick off at 7.30pm.

Tickets are available here.