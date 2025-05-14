BBC This City is Ours star James Nelson-Joyce 'signs for England' joining 2025 Soccer Aid lineup
This City is Ours star James Nelson-Joyce has ‘signed for England’ joining the star-studded Soccer Aid 2025 lineup.
In an Instagram post on Wednesday (May 14), Soccer Aid shared a video of the Liverpool actor donning a football kit and showing off his skills. The caption read: “Bringing the drama to Old Trafford. James Nelson-Joyce signs for England. 15th June. Don’t miss it.”
Baby Reindeer star and creator, Richard Gadd, has also been announced as a newcomer, joining the likes of Tony Bellew, Louis Tomlinson, Wayne Rooney, Sam Thompson, Lee Mack and Tyson Fury.
Soccer Aid 2025 lineup
- Tyson Fury
- Wayne Rooney
- David James
- Vicky McClure
- Harry Redknapp
- Peter Schmeichel
- Steven Bartlett
- Tony Bellew
- Leonardo Bonucci
- Alex Brooker
- Tobi Brown
- Martin Compston
- Jermain Defoe
- Diamond
- Toni Duggan
- Mo Farah
- Bear Grylls
- Angry Ginge
- Tom Grennan
- Bryan Habana
- Richard Gadd
- James Nelson-Joyce
- Joe Hart
- Steph Houghton
- Dermot Kennedy
- Kaylyn Kyle
- Aaron Lennon
- Denise Lewis
- Gorka Marquez
- Paddy McGuinness
- Gary Neville
- Nadia Nadim
- Sam Quek
- Edwin Van Der Sar
- Paul Scholes
- Jill Scott
- Sam Thompson
- Louis Tomlinson
- Nemanja Vidic
- Jack Wilshere
Soccer Aid will be staged at Old Trafford on Sunday, June. Gates open at 5.30pm with kick off at 7.30pm.
Tickets are available here.